Bet9ja Promotion Code Offers in 2023

Bet9ja Betting Offers Bonus details Bet9ja Promotion Code Sports betting offer 100% sportsbook welcome bonus BETMAX Casino offer 50% casino welcome bonus BETMAX In-play betting offer Access to play live games BETMAX

The table displays the bet9ja betting offer for Nigerian bettors that uses the promotion code for bet9ja to sign up on the betting site.

How to use the bet9ja promotion code 2023

The bet9ja promotion code 2023 is great for Nigerian punters who would love to have their welcome bonus boosted or improved.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the bet9ja promotion code:

Visit the bet9ja official website and click on the Register button Enter your details like email address, name, DOB Enter your bet9ja promo code, BETMAX Follow the instructions steered to you by the operators of bet9ja and verify your account Fund your bet9ja account through any of the payment options on the betting site Instantly, you will be rewarded with a welcome bonus for using the bet9ja promo code

Bonus winning examples for bet9ja

As a new user, if you fund your bet9ja account with 100 NGN, you will be rewarded with an exact bonus of 100 NGN. If you use that bonus to place bets on odds of 1.3 or more, and; events were won, the winnings will instantly reflect in your bonus account. However, you are required to wager this bonus amount another 9 times before you are eligible to request a withdrawal.

Bonus losing examples for bet9ja

When you place bets on odds of 1.3 or more on a selection of events using the bonus and one of the outcomes shows a loss, then you have lost all bonus amounts.

Bet9ja promotion code betting offers

Sports betting offer

The sports betting offer on bet9ja for new users allows them to enjoy a standard 100% welcome bonus for signing up on the website with the promotion code for bet9ja. Take for instance, if you deposit 100 NGN, you will be rewarded with a bonus of 100 NGN.

Here are some of the conditions attached to using the promotion code for bet9ja:

You are entitled to use this bonus for just one bet9ja account

You must first fund your account before receiving the bonus

You must wager the bonus amount 10 times on combo bets that have totalled up to 3 odds before you can request a withdrawal

You must use the bonus within 30 days of signing up on bet9ja or it expires

The betting markets available for all bet9ja users include snooker, soccer, darts, basketball, baseball, tennis, futsal, volleyball, rugby, and handball.

Casino betting offers

The casino betting offer is another offer new users are entitled to once they sign up using the promotion code for bet9ja. The operators of this betting site offer new players a 50% casino bonus after their first deposits on bet9ja.

For instance, if you deposit 100 NGN for the first time, you will be rewarded with a 50 NGN casino bonus. This casino bonus can only be used to play specific games that are selected by the operators such as Take the Shot, Lucky Dice, Spin and Win, African Roulette, Baccarat, and Hot Shot.

Here are some of the terms and conditions attached to using the bet9ja code for casino games:

It is a one-time bonus offer

You cannot use the bonus at the same time as other bonuses

You must wager this bonus 40 times before placing a withdrawal request

You must use this bonus within 7 days of signing up on bet9ja

In-play betting offer

The in-play betting offer on bet9ja allows both old and new users to place bets on live sports events. This betting offer also allows bettors to check the statistics and results of a live match.

The in-play betting offer works hand-in-hand with the live-streaming feature, thereby enabling punters to watch any sports event that is available on the betting site.

Existing Customers Offers by Bet9ja

Bet9ja also has great offers for loyal customers on their betting site. The offers available for loyal customers on bet9ja are:

Bet9ja League ( for free bets)

Lucky users on the bet9ja league are offered free bets to wager on any sports event. Here, the events will be selected by the operators of the betting site for you to place bets on. Note that the winnings from the Bet9ja League will be credited to your Bet9ja account, and can be withdrawn directly to your bank account.

Bet9ja Reward Offer

The idea behind this reward offer on bet9ja is to award users points for wagering, depending on the number of bets placed, the number of events selected, and the total wagering amount. In other words, the more you wager, the more points you get.

Note that these reward points can be converted to cash, however, there are wagering requirements that you must fulfil before placing a withdrawal request. You can visit the official website of bet9ja to find more details on this bonus offer.

170% Multiple Bonus

This bonus offer is available to persons who would love to wager on several events. For instance, for every 5 bets placed, you will be rewarded with a 5% increased win. Note that the more bets you place, the higher your incentives will be.

These incentives can be as high as 170%. The odds for the bets you place must be 1.2 or more to be able to enjoy this offer from Bet9ja. In other words, when the number of bets on a single bet slip is increased, you are likely to get up to 170% multiple bonus rewards.

Bet9ja Payment Methods

This section discusses the payment options available on Bet9ja for Nigerian punters. Thankfully, Bet9ja has a wholesome range of payment options that can be easily harnessed by bettors.

Deposit Options

The deposit options available on bet9ja include Opay, QR Code Payments, USSD deposits, bank deposits, Palmpay, Astropay, ATM deposits, payment systems, bank apps, and C’Gates USSD.

Note that the minimum amount that bettors are allowed to fund their bet9ja account is 100 NGN while the maximum amount allowed on bet9ja is 1 000 000 NGN, especially via bank apps and bank deposits.

Withdrawal Options

The withdrawal options available on bet9ja include bank transfer and Opay. The minimum withdrawal amount that bettors are permitted to withdraw is 1000 NGN while the maximum amount that can be withdrawn is 1 000 000 NGN.

In addition, you can also withdraw your bonus funds. However, note that the following requirements must be met before you can do so:

You must have a bet9ja account

You must make your first deposit as soon as you sign up on the betting site

You must wager the bonus up to 10 times before placing a withdrawal request

The bonus can only be utilized only on sports betting

FAQs for Bet9ja promotion code

What is promotion code in bet9ja?

The promotion code in bet9ja is a type of code that instantly adds the welcome bonus to your sign up. Once you are registering on the bet9ja platform, enter the field that requires you to enter a promo code, and then enter BETMAX. Next, you will be rewarded with an increased welcome bonus that is available only for sports betting.

How do I get the bet9ja welcome bonus?

You are eligible to receive a welcome bonus on bet9ja only after you have signed up, logged in, and made a deposit of at least 100 NGN on the betting site. Also, don’t forget to use the bet9ja promotion code - BETMAX to get an enhanced welcome bonus.

What are the qualifying requirements for claiming a bonus on Bet9ja?

To be eligible for the welcome bonus on Bet9ja, you are required to meet a rollover requirement of at least 10 games wagering on odds of 1.2 odds. Once, you have met this requirement, you are good to go and claim your welcome

Can I use the bet9ja promotion code to claim a casino welcome bonus?

Yes, using the casino welcome bonus is one of the bonus options offered to new users, especially those who registered with the BETMAX bonus code on bet9ja. However, note that you will only be rewarded with just 50% of your first deposit amount for your casino welcome bonus.

Is it compulsory to use the bet9ja promotion code?

No, it is not mandatory to use a sign up bonus code on bet9ja, however, you do have an edge for using the BETMAX promo code during the sign up process over those that did not use one. For more details on the sign up promo code, ensure you read this article.

Final say on bet9ja bonus code offers

Bet9ja is one of the best betting sites in Nigeria that offers bettors a wide range of betting markets such as futsal, ice hockey, soccer, tennis, handball, volleyball, basketball, and more.

Casino lovers are not also left out as they will find a wholesome collection of casino games on this betting site including table games, live casinos, baccarat, Blackjack, roulette, and more. For slots, there are over 100 interesting games from popular gaming and software providers that will fascinate your gaming experience.

The operators have also developed a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices which makes it easy for bettors to navigate and bet on the go. The bet9ja mobile app also has impeccable features such as in-play betting, live streaming service, statistics sharing, and more. Interestingly, there are over 1000 live matches on bet9ja daily for live better lovers. Also, the live streaming feature enables users to watch their preferred match directly on the betting site while monitoring the live scores of the matches they have pre-selected on their betslips.

Bet9ja has reliable and fast varieties of payment options that bettors can choose from depending on which one works perfectly for them. Hence, we recommend that bet9ja be a betting platform for Nigerian bettors who would love to get big odds on popular matches and earn a huge welcome bonus offer.

