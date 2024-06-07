PHOTOS: ECOWAS Parliament speaker meets Barau in Abuja

The fourth Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Billay G Tunkara, and members of the subregional assembly’s management staff accompanied the Speaker.

Senator Barau welcomed the Speaker and her team, expressed his happiness about the visit, and congratulated her on her new role as the Speaker of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In a statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau stated that he had set the stage for the new Speaker during his tenure as the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament from April 4 to May 23 this year.

He also expressed their commitment to supporting her in advancing the parliament to tackle the subregion’s challenges.

“Once again, I want to congratulate you on your election as the Speaker of the ECOWAS parliament. Based on your track records and history, you are well-suited for the job. We hope you are going to do your best to make sure that the parliament is taken to the next level.

“I held forth for you before your election. And as an acting Speaker then, I did very well to prepare the ground for you to make sure everything goes fine. I am glad that you are hitting the ground running without wasting time. The election occurred about ten days ago, but now you are in Abuja. This is a demonstration of the wonderful things that you are bringing to the parliament by the grace of God,” he said.