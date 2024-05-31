Trump Verdict: Soyinka considers reapplying for US Green Card

Trump was found guilty on Thursday, May 30, of all 34 charges related to falsifying business records to conceal a payment intended to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

In 2016, Soyinka had vowed to destroy his US green card if Trump won the presidential election.

He later confirmed that he followed through on this promise after Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, which made Trump the 45th President of the United States.

Trump’s bid for reelection in 2020 was unsuccessful, with Joe Biden defeating him. Since then, Trump has faced multiple legal challenges, including the conviction on Thursday.

In response to Trump’s conviction, Soyinka said he might consider reapplying for his green card, given the initial interest it generated.

“Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly,” the statement said partly according to Channels TV.