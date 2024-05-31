ADVERTISEMENT
Trump Verdict: Soyinka considers reapplying for US Green Card

Segun Adeyemi

In 2016, Soyinka had vowed to destroy his US green card if Trump won the presidential election.

Wole Soyinka, and Donald Trump.
Wole Soyinka, and Donald Trump. [Facebook]

Trump was found guilty on Thursday, May 30, of all 34 charges related to falsifying business records to conceal a payment intended to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

He later confirmed that he followed through on this promise after Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, which made Trump the 45th President of the United States.

Trump’s bid for reelection in 2020 was unsuccessful, with Joe Biden defeating him. Since then, Trump has faced multiple legal challenges, including the conviction on Thursday.

In response to Trump’s conviction, Soyinka said he might consider reapplying for his green card, given the initial interest it generated.

“Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly,” the statement said partly according to Channels TV.

Soyinka went on to describe the verdict on Trump as a “daybreak on a new democratic promise”, saying it was a “clear warning” that the “clamour for equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

