Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News >

South Africa's Tutu back home after two weeks in hospital

South Africa's Tutu back home after two weeks in hospital

The retired archbishop, who celebrated his birthday last Sunday, has had several stays in hospital in recent years and is in long-term treatment for prostate cancer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tutu has been undergoing treatment for prostrate cancer for nearly two decades play

Tutu has been undergoing treatment for prostrate cancer for nearly two decades

(AFP/File)

South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, 87, has returned home after a two-week stay in hospital, his office said Friday, adding he was "re-gathering his strength".

The retired archbishop, who celebrated his birthday last Sunday, has had several stays in hospital in recent years and is in long-term treatment for prostate cancer.

His foundation "wishes to thank all who have sent messages and prayers, including on social media, for the Arch's swift return to his feet," it said.

The Nobel Peace laureate was taken to hospital in Cape Town on September 27 for tests. No further updates about his health were released.

He was hospitalised four times in 2016 and underwent minor surgery for a persistent infection linked to the prostate cancer treatment he has received for nearly two decades.

The much-loved former archbishop of Cape Town gained worldwide prominence for his strong opposition to apartheid white-minority rule in South Africa.

He won the Nobel Peace Price in 1984.

Tutu has retired from public life but last month issued a statement confirming his support for the "right to die" after a South African campaigner was charged with murder over the assisted suicide of a quadriplegic man.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sierra Leone scraps project for Chinese-built airportbullet
2 Partech Africa Fund VC firm launches $120 million seed fund for...bullet
3 Ousmann Umar From desert ordeal to masters degree: migrant offers...bullet

Related Articles

In South Africa Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in July
In South Africa In mourning, citizens defend Winnie Mandela as a hero
Winnie Mandela South Africa heaps praise on flawed hero
Obituary Tributes to South Africa's Winnie Mandela
World Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is dead at 81; fought apartheid
Winnie Mandela South Africa's flawed heroine
Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
Oxfam British charity unveils action plan after 'stain' of sex scandal
Desmond Tutu South African archbishop slams Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis
In South Africa Country confronts apartheid-era custody deaths

News

MMA2: Aviation unions suspend industrial action
Flights, business activities resume at Lagos Airport (MMA2)
Kachikwu: Buhari's minister denies lying about school degree
Buhari's minister, Kachikwu, denies lying about university degree
ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa
ICPC probes bank that hid, spent FG's N9.8bn made from sale of assets
Several Schengen zone members including Germany have reintroduced border checks after the 2015 start of the EU's biggest migration crisis since World War II
Germany extends Austria border controls over migrants
X
Advertisement