Shehu Sani, Sowunmi lead dialogue to address social media's role in governance

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja, will feature discussions on how social media has influenced Nigeria's governance.
The summit will explore the evolving role of digital platforms in shaping civic engagement.
The discussions will include experts from various sectors, including All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader Dayo Israel, human rights activist Deji Adeyanju, and Obidient Movement coordinator Tanko Yinusa.
"We're bringing together a diverse group of voices to foster meaningful dialogue," Hassie Mohammed, spokesperson for the organisers, Red Carpet Protocol, stated.
According to the organisers, the event promises to spark meaningful conversations on how social media shapes Nigeria's political landscape, governance, and citizen engagement.
Mohammed noted that the summit "aims to create connections among policymakers, social media experts, and the public."