Saudi Arabia declares Wednesday Eid-El-Fitr for Muslims worldwide
The new crescent moon was sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi.
This decision comes after the new crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Monday, April 8, 2024.
The announcement suggested that Ramadan’s fasting will end on the 30th, with Shawwal’s first day falling on Wednesday.
This was according to a statement from Haramain News, a leading news outlet in the Kingdom.
As quoted by Daily Trust, the statement reads, “The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10 2024.”
The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, has instructed followers of Islam to keep an eye out for the sighting of the new crescent of Shawwal.
