RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine granted visa-free access into Romania and Hungary

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.

Nigerian evacuees
Nigerian evacuees

The Federal Government has announced that free visa arrangements are in place for Nigerians arriving from Ukraine through the borders in Romania and Hungary.

Recommended articles

Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary, ministry of foreign affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine,” part of the statement by read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

Map showing geographical placement of Ukraine Romania and Hungary
Map showing geographical placement of Ukraine Romania and Hungary Map showing geographical placement of Ukraine Romania and Hungary Pulse Nigeria

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury developments and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals,” the statement read.

It’s been four days since the Russian invasion that has sent shockwaves around the world and fighting raged on Sunday in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to commence unconditional talks near the Belarusian border soon.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine granted visa-free access into Romania and Hungary

Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine granted visa-free access into Romania and Hungary

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

Hungary, Romania issuing access visas to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine – FG

Hungary, Romania issuing access visas to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine – FG

Pastor Giwa urges Buhari to fix his mistakes before end of his presidency

Pastor Giwa urges Buhari to fix his mistakes before end of his presidency

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Uromi bank robberies: Police retrieve N34m, Philip Shaibu laments at robbery scene

Uromi bank robberies: Police retrieve N34m, Philip Shaibu laments at robbery scene

Benue farm burning: Obasanjo to continue with agricultural investments

Benue farm burning: Obasanjo to continue with agricultural investments

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

PDP Chieftain urges Atiku to support younger aspirant from South

PDP Chieftain urges Atiku to support younger aspirant from South

Trending

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

Russia's Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Monday.

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)