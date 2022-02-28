Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine granted visa-free access into Romania and Hungary

Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary, ministry of foreign affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine,” part of the statement by read.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

Map showing geographical placement of Ukraine Romania and Hungary Pulse Nigeria

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury developments and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals,” the statement read.

It’s been four days since the Russian invasion that has sent shockwaves around the world and fighting raged on Sunday in Ukraine.