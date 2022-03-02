RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

At a time Nigerians in Ukraine are struggling to return home, about 115 young men, yesterday, offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash
Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash

The men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed that over hundred men, besieged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja to help its country combat against Russia.

The volunteers may have been responding to a recent call by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, urging people around the world to join the fight.

Meanwhile, the United States of America President, Joe Biden, has warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin against attacking any member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Biden gave the warning during his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

“Let me be clear, our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” Biden said. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies – in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. Every single inch.”

He stated that the US military will not engage Russian forces in the current battle in Ukraine.

According to the US president, the North American world power will be banning all Russian Airlines from its airspace.

