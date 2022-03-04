Russian Invasion: First batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrive Abuja

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Friday, March 04, 2022.

The Nigerian airline- Max Air evacuating the citizens arrived in Abuja on Friday morning at exactly 7:11 AM.

The passengers, numbering about 450 from Romania, landed at the private jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 7:10 am (WAT) via a Max Air flight on Friday. They are mostly students who fled Ukraine to Romania following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.

They were received by government officials and are expected to undergo documentation after which they will head home and self-isolate in line with the COVID-19 protocols. The Federal Government said they will be given some money to enable them to get to their destinations.

The federal government had on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.