The first set of Nigerians, escaping the ongoing war in Ukraine, have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.
Russian Invasion: First batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrive Abuja
The first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine has arrived in Abuja.
This was disclosed in a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Friday, March 04, 2022.
The Nigerian airline- Max Air evacuating the citizens arrived in Abuja on Friday morning at exactly 7:11 AM.
The passengers, numbering about 450 from Romania, landed at the private jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 7:10 am (WAT) via a Max Air flight on Friday. They are mostly students who fled Ukraine to Romania following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.
They were received by government officials and are expected to undergo documentation after which they will head home and self-isolate in line with the COVID-19 protocols. The Federal Government said they will be given some money to enable them to get to their destinations.
The federal government had on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The government earlier scheduled the arrival of the first batch of evacuees for Thursday. But the flight was rescheduled.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng