Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

The approval was disclosed by Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Dada said the approval was given in Abuja, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister said AirPeace and Max Air airlines have been selected to provide three aircraft to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians.

He said the evacuees include 940 from Romania, 150 from Slovakia and 350 from Poland who have registered to leave.

On the amount approved, Dada explained that “The ministry of humanitarian affairs wrote a memo to the president seeking funding to enable us to conduct this exercise. The memo was to the tune of $8.5m which Mr. President has graciously approved. That provision entails an arrangement to evacuate no less than 5,000 Nigerians.

“It also includes some assistance for the feeding that may have been done by the missions under whatever arrangements. Even the missions themselves are also in dire situations.”

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since last week over the latter’s decision to join NATO.

About 5,000 Nigerian students have been affected by the ongoing war in Eastern European countries.

The Nigerian government had earlier announced its readiness to begin the evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine from Wednesday, March 2, 2022.