RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

Authors:

Ima Elijah

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The Federal Executive Council Wednesday, March 02, 2022, approved $8.5m (N3,535,150,000.00) to facilitate the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Recommended articles

The approval was disclosed by Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Dada said the approval was given in Abuja, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister said AirPeace and Max Air airlines have been selected to provide three aircraft to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians.

He said the evacuees include 940 from Romania, 150 from Slovakia and 350 from Poland who have registered to leave.

On the amount approved, Dada explained that “The ministry of humanitarian affairs wrote a memo to the president seeking funding to enable us to conduct this exercise. The memo was to the tune of $8.5m which Mr. President has graciously approved. That provision entails an arrangement to evacuate no less than 5,000 Nigerians.

It also includes some assistance for the feeding that may have been done by the missions under whatever arrangements. Even the missions themselves are also in dire situations.”

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since last week over the latter’s decision to join NATO.

About 5,000 Nigerian students have been affected by the ongoing war in Eastern European countries.

The Nigerian government had earlier announced its readiness to begin the evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine from Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Nigerian embassies in Romania, Hungary, and Poland have received over 1000 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

Court 15-year-old marriage over husband’s heavy drinking

Court 15-year-old marriage over husband’s heavy drinking

ASUU strike will soon be cut short — Ngige

ASUU strike will soon be cut short — Ngige

Women protest at National Assembly complex over rejection of gender bills

Women protest at National Assembly complex over rejection of gender bills

Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees expected to arrive on Thursday

Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees expected to arrive on Thursday

Group urges INEC to cancel Ngor Okpala bye-election over alleged rigging

Group urges INEC to cancel Ngor Okpala bye-election over alleged rigging

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

Russia's Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Monday.

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)