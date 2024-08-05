ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers protesters threaten Port Harcourt township residents

Segun Adeyemi

The crowd has also voiced demands for removing key federal officials, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Angry demonstrators gather during the End Bad Governance protest. [Getty Images]
On the streets of Aggrey Road and Station Road, a small but vocal group, including children, took to the streets in a dramatic display of dissent.

Some protesters donned quirky costumes and brandished tree branches while chanting anti-government slogans.

Tensions rose when demonstrators began issuing threats to local residents, shop owners, and motorists.

The protesters have demanded that others join their cause, threatening that from Tuesday, those who do not comply should remain indoors.

According to The Nation, one protester declared, "Tomorrow, park your vehicles and close your shop, and come and join us. Tomorrow there will be no shops. You will see what will happen tomorrow."

Additionally, they have called for Tantita, a surveillance company overseeing oil and gas facilities in the region, to cease operations.

Amidst the chaos, some motorists queued at an NNPC filling station and joined the protesters in solidarity.

Police officers were seen monitoring the situation closely. Similar demonstrations have been reported at Eastern Bypass and Aba Road, indicating a broader unrest in the region.

