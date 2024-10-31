Reps seek to expand membership from 360 to 366

The bill, known as the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) (Six Special Seats for Special Interest Groups) Bill, 2024,” aims to enhance representation for underrepresented groups in Nigeria’s legislative body.

Sponsored by Akintunde Rotimi (Ekiti-APC), the bill was presented for its first reading on Wednesday, October 30, and seeks to expand the total number of House seats from 360 to 366.

"The inclusion of these special seats will ensure that the voices of underrepresented groups are heard at the national level, creating a more balanced and inclusive legislative framework for Nigeria,” Rotimi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the proposal, these six seats would be distributed across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with one seat for women and one for PWDs in each zone.

Rotimi explained that candidates for these positions must meet the same qualifications required of other House members, ensuring equity in selection.

Introduction of electoral college system

The bill also introduces an electoral college system for these roles, comprising members from national associations representing each group, alongside grassroots and regional inputs in a multi-tiered process.

Elected members would serve the same four-year term and receive benefits like other representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotimi believes this step is vital for overcoming the obstacles that women and individuals with disabilities face in the political sphere.