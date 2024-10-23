ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria
Mai-Mala-Buni
Mai-Mala-Buni

A survey by a NAN correspondent in the popular Kukareta market near Damaturu the state capital, showed an average of 50 per cent drop in the price of some grains.

Recommended articles

The Sarkin Kasuwa of Damaturu, Malam Tijjani Muhammad, attributed the fall to ongoing harvest.

Muhammad also said that increased agricultural productivity, which might not be unconnected to steady rainfall and support from the state government to farmers also contributed to good harvest that affected the price of grains like millet and sorghum.

He commended the Gov Mai Mala Buni’s administration for providing farmers with essential inputs like tractors, harvesters, and improved seedlings for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The price of 100 kg of millet has dropped from N100,000 per bag to between N45,000 and N47,000.

“Sorghum has also seen a significant reduction from between N90,000 and N95,000 to between N40,000 to N45,000.

“Beans, which used to be as high as N200,000 to N240,000 are now selling for between N140,000 to N160,000 depending on grade and variety,” Muhammad said.

He urged for engagement in more farming activities and the need for farmers to adopt modern farming techniques to maximize their yields.

Meanwhile, the head of livestock sellers in the market, Malam Galtima Goni,said that prices of livestock have risen due to increased demand, particularly as the festive season approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goni noted that many farmers had sold their livestock during the rainy season to fund farming activities and were now buying replacements.

Alhaji Bukar Ba’ana, an agent in the Kukareta cattle market, said that large cows sell for between N850,000 and N1.2m, while average-sized cows range betweenN650,000 to N750,000.

He added that smaller cows are going for between N500,000 to N600,000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

The House of Senate [Facebook]

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos