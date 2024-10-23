Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

The Sarkin Kasuwa of Damaturu, Malam Tijjani Muhammad, attributed the fall to ongoing harvest.

Muhammad also said that increased agricultural productivity, which might not be unconnected to steady rainfall and support from the state government to farmers also contributed to good harvest that affected the price of grains like millet and sorghum.

He commended the Gov Mai Mala Buni’s administration for providing farmers with essential inputs like tractors, harvesters, and improved seedlings for the season.

“The price of 100 kg of millet has dropped from N100,000 per bag to between N45,000 and N47,000.

“Sorghum has also seen a significant reduction from between N90,000 and N95,000 to between N40,000 to N45,000.

“Beans, which used to be as high as N200,000 to N240,000 are now selling for between N140,000 to N160,000 depending on grade and variety,” Muhammad said.

He urged for engagement in more farming activities and the need for farmers to adopt modern farming techniques to maximize their yields.

Meanwhile, the head of livestock sellers in the market, Malam Galtima Goni,said that prices of livestock have risen due to increased demand, particularly as the festive season approaches.

Goni noted that many farmers had sold their livestock during the rainy season to fund farming activities and were now buying replacements.

Alhaji Bukar Ba’ana, an agent in the Kukareta cattle market, said that large cows sell for between N850,000 and N1.2m, while average-sized cows range betweenN650,000 to N750,000.