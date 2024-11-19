ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu submits INEC REC nominees to Senate
Analysts say this development underscores the administration’s intent to ensure a robust and efficient electoral body.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Governor Yahaya presents ₦320 billion 2025 Budget to Gombe Assembly
Wike approves ₦1.1bn compensation for property owners on Airport road - Kuje
Court orders Ondo Govt to pay ₦30 million to amputee shot by Amotekun
PDP holds first SEC meeting in 2 years after Cross River leadership crisis
Edo Assembly approves Okpebholo’s request for 20 Special Advisers
Tinubu requests lawmaker’s approval for fresh ₦1.767tn external loan
DSS releases Ogun PDP guber candidate Ladi Adebutu from custody
Tinubu submits INEC REC nominees to Senate
Court orders foreign ministry, NiDCOM to return 270 Nigerians from Ethiopian prison
Pulse Sports
Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party
'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry
I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo
Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs
AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D
ADVERTISEMENT