This was made known in a short Twitter statement on Friday afternoon by the President’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad.
President Buhari halts UK medical trip, returns to Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has cut short his planned trip and returned to Abuja after the United Nations event in Kenya.
The President, Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day visit to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where he participated in the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).
President Buhari whose official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1 touched down at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 1pm, was initially scheduled to proceed to London in the United Kingdom, for a two-week medical checks.
However, an update by Ahmad on Twitter says: “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.”
While in Kenya, the President participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.
President Buhari said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UNEP’s existence, we laud the efforts of UNEP and encourage broader action to overcome climate change, biodiversity, rising levels of pollution and waste being three major crises threatening our planet."
The President also met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi.
During the meeting, President Buhari directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng