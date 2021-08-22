RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

ZLP accuses Obiano of planning to fund Soludo’s campaign with N60bn

The party said Obiano planned to funnel out N60bn belonging to the state under the guise of a supplementary budget.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra

The Zenith Labour Party has alleged that Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano is planning to fund the election of Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance with N60bn.

The party said the governor is seeking the fund in form of supplementary budget from the State House of Assembly.

The ZLP made this known in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Campaign Council, Afam Ofomata.

A detailed review of the so-called supplementary budget reveals very opaque content that cannot translate into development investment reality for the benefit of the people, thus exposing an evil design to defraud the state and suppress the wishes of the people of Anambra State at the election,” the party’s statment reads in part.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba has described the allegation as unintelligible, saying it is wrong for anyone to think Obiano would seek supplementary budget to finance the upcoming election.

Adinuba said, “It sounds unintelligible for someone to think so. Every government in Nigeria, including the Federal Government, goes for supplementary budget annually.

“So, it will be wrong and unintelligible for anybody to accuse the state governor of seeking a supplementary budget to fund election.”

Recall that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo recently emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election Anambra.

The election will be contested by 18 parties, with a final list of candidates scheduled to be published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on October 7.

