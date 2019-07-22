The Supreme Court has rejected a request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review a previous judgement that voided the party's participation in the 2019 elections in Zamfara State.

In a Friday, May 24, 2019 ruling, the apex court had invalidated the participation of the APC and its candidate in the elections.

This meant that the party lost all the seats it won in the governorship election of March 9 and national and state assembly elections on February 23 to opposition parties, most notably the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court had ruled that the party failed to conduct legitimate primary elections as stipulated by the constitution.

The APC expressed strong opposition to the judgement and proceeded to file an application, marked SC/377/2019, to seek a review, insisting that it did nothing wrong to be barred from contesting in the elections.

However, in a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court on Monday, July 22, a five-member panel, led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, said the application lacks merit and should never have been filed.

Details later.