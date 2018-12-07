Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Speaker says Zamfara politically stable for APC to be victorious

Speaker says Zamfara politically stable for APC to be victorious

Rakiji made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Buhari's aide, Lauretta, caught in fake news about Atiku play Speaker says Zamfara politically stable for APC to be victorious (Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)

Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly has said that the political scenario in the state had become stable as the All Progressives Congress (APC) awaits candidate’s recognition.

Rakiji made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He said the APC being the leading party in the state was already in court seeking the praying it to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise its candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The lawmaker also said that he was quite appreciative of the concerns and prayers of Nigerians regarding the political and security challenges faced in the state, adding that the state was beginning to achieve stability.

“I appreciate prayers from concerned Nigerians and actually their prayers are working.

“The political senerio is stable now that the leading party in state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in court seeking the court to compel INEC to recognise its candidate for the 2019 general elections.

“We have successfully conducted the primaries which was confirmed by the state’s INEC; we are now waiting for INEC to accept our candidate.

“So far the court proceeding is in order and we are hopeful that the court will issue an order compelling INEC to receive our,” he said.

Rakiji also said that there is absolute calm in the state due to the fact that the state was controlled by the APC.

“Zamfara is absolutely calm and fully controlled by the government, as you are aware, APC is about 90 per cent here and that makes it really calm.

“There is no doubt that in Zamfara we shall return APC both at the governorship and presidential elections. "

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 45 political parties endorse Atiku Abubakar in Abujabullet
2 PDP explains why Southeast governors didn't attend Atiku's Sokoto rallybullet
3 Tinubu rips Atiku's presidential ambition apart, says PDP won't...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari set to present 2019 budget to National Assembly as FEC approves
"This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rally
Atiku's wife says Buhari's government tried to have him sacked as Customs officer in 1984
Mrs Buhari to inaugurate `Free to Shine Campaign Nigeria’ Dec. 7
Buhari confers NNOM Award on Obafemi, pledges to promote merit for national unity
FG pledges to sign the Petroleum Industry Bill
Buhari congratulates Gov. Obiano on Pope Francis’ Honour for Social Harmony
Buhari writes NASS on 2018 Electoral Amendment Bill
Pulse Opinion: This parade of ‘Fake First Lady’ is the saddest thing you’ll watch today
2019: Ebonyi APC chairman drums support for Buhari’s re-election

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari
2019: Ebonyi APC chairman drums support for Buhari’s re-election
Atiku reportedly approves N33,000 minimum wage for his staff
Atiku’s CUPP endorsement an affront to the spirit of alliance, NCP kicks
Buhari rejects Electoral Act Amendment Bill for 3rd time
Buhari writes NASS on 2018 Electoral Amendment Bill
Atiku: “I sold firewood as an orphan, I know poverty”
2019: Atiku must not use restructuring as campaign gimmick – Obaseki
X
Advertisement