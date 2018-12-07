Speaker says Zamfara politically stable for APC to be victorious

news

Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly has said that the political scenario in the state had become stable as the All Progressives Congress (APC) awaits candidate’s recognition.

Rakiji made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He said the APC being the leading party in the state was already in court seeking the praying it to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise its candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The lawmaker also said that he was quite appreciative of the concerns and prayers of Nigerians regarding the political and security challenges faced in the state, adding that the state was beginning to achieve stability.

“I appreciate prayers from concerned Nigerians and actually their prayers are working.

“The political senerio is stable now that the leading party in state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in court seeking the court to compel INEC to recognise its candidate for the 2019 general elections.

“We have successfully conducted the primaries which was confirmed by the state’s INEC; we are now waiting for INEC to accept our candidate.

“So far the court proceeding is in order and we are hopeful that the court will issue an order compelling INEC to receive our,” he said.

Rakiji also said that there is absolute calm in the state due to the fact that the state was controlled by the APC.

“Zamfara is absolutely calm and fully controlled by the government, as you are aware, APC is about 90 per cent here and that makes it really calm.

“There is no doubt that in Zamfara we shall return APC both at the governorship and presidential elections. "