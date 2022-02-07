Zamfara PDP endorses Gov Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

In his bid to emerge as the presidential candidate of PDP for the 2023 presidential election, Tambuwal visited Zamfara on Monday, February 7, 2022, to consult PDP leaders in the state.

The governor was received by Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gasau.

The PDP state exco led by Col. Bala Mande (Rtd.) said Sokoto PDP and Zamfara PDP are one and as such, they support Tambuwal's presidential aspiration.

While addressing the party members, Tambuwal said he was in the state to consult with them.

He said although he’s aware of the purported impeachment plan of Zamfara Deputy Governor, he, however, said he won’t comment on the matter as it is a subject of litigation.

The governor thanked PDP leaders in the state for welcoming and endorsing his ambition.

He assured the PDP faithful of his support even in the midst of insecurity, stressing that it’s imperative for leaders of PDP in Zamfara to close ranks to take over power in 2023.

Tambuwal also condoled with the people of the state over killings, kidnapping, and general insecurity in the state.

In his remark, Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau said he is solidly behind Tambuwal’s presidential ambition.

He advised the governor to carry not only him but also the entire Zamfara PDP in his quest to become Nigeria’s president.