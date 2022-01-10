RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is working to crush banditry and insurgency in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), gave the assurance in a statement while reacting to the recent killings in Zamfara by bandits.

Recommended articles

The APC scribe, while condemning the development, said the party was deeply pained by the killings of innocent Nigerians in their villages in Zamfara by criminal gangs also known as bandits.

He, however, noted that despite the development, the Buhari government had been steadfast in retooling the Armed Forces.

“The government has been steadfast in retooling the Armed Forces, recruitment of personnel and intensified training to enhance their operational capacity in safe guarding public safety and the territorial integrity of the country.

“We assure Nigerians that banditry and insurgency will be crushed.

“Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country,’’ he said.

Akpanudoedehe condoled with the families that lost loved ones and commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara, adding that the killings in the state and elsewhere in the country would not go unpunished.

He commended the military and other security services whose concerted onslaught on the camps of the criminals was ensuring the rescue of kidnapped citizens and neutralising the criminal elements.

He said already, the terrorists, formerly bandits, were now fleeing as troop’s clearance operations had forced their dislodgement from their enclaves.

He urged Nigerians to watch out and report any suspicious movement within their environment to appropriate authorities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

MURIC condemns Zamfara killings, consoles Gov. Mutawale

MURIC condemns Zamfara killings, consoles Gov. Mutawale

NCDC issues Lassa fever alert, as death toll hits 102

NCDC issues Lassa fever alert, as death toll hits 102

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

Akeredolu fumes as gunmen kill 3, raze down buildings in Ondo community

Akeredolu fumes as gunmen kill 3, raze down buildings in Ondo community

Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

We want infrastructural development not gunboats - Ijaw youths tell Obaseki

We want infrastructural development not gunboats - Ijaw youths tell Obaseki

Budget: 'Smuggled’'projects won’t cause crisis between Executive, NASS – Buhari

Budget: 'Smuggled’'projects won’t cause crisis between Executive, NASS – Buhari

Trending

2023: Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River governorship race

Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Godswill Edward. [thisnigeria]

Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers mentioned Okorocha as one of their sponsors

Ex-Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha (L) and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma (WithinNigeria)

Ex-Presidential candidate Bashir Tofa dies at 74

Bashir-Tofa

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency