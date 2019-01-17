Maikudi made the call during an interview with journalists at her office in Gusau on Thursday.

She said it was disheartening the way people abandoned their PVCs with the commission’s personnel at various collection centers in the state.

She said the commission was still left with 119,354 cards uncollected by the owners, out of the over 1. 6 million registered in the state.

Maikudi said more efforts were required interms of enlightenment to mobilize the electorate on card collection.

She said the ongoing PVC distribution would continue in all collection centers until Jan. 22, at INEC local government offices in the state.

The REC said collection of voters cards would finally end by Feb. 8, saying that cards collection by proxy are not allowed.