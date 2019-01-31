Yari made the announcement on Thursday while briefing journalists on Thursday.

We have made adequate arrangements to receive the APC campaign team led by our amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari.

We have lined up a two-day programme, this coming Saturday and Sunday for the events marking the campaign rally, he said.

He commend members and supporters of our party for their resilience since the crisis started bedevilling the party following its primary elections ahead of the forthcoming general elections which snowballed into divisions in the party and court cases.