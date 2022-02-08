Zamfara Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor

Bosko said the deputy governor was served with notice of impeachment for what he described as alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

“The House in conformity with statutes, has duly served the Deputy Governor through the Secretary to the State Government,” he said.

Bosko said that the notice served on the deputy governor was part of the constitutional duties of the legislature in line with the Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic, as amended.

“Members of this House on discharge of their Constitutional duties formally served Speaker of the House with impeachment notice to the Deputy Governor in person of Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, from the office of the Deputy Governor Zamfara State, on allegation of gross misconduct.

“Today, being the 7th day of February, 2022, I Shamsudeen Hassan Bosko, Chairman House Standing Committee on Information of Zamfara State House of Assembly present to you the official position of the House.

“The Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly received the notice of impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, having satisfied the requirement of Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),” Bosko said.

According him, the notice however requires 1/3 of all members of the House to endorse a notice of impeachment.

He noted that the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, had accepted the notice as proper and in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Bosko said that “the Speaker, in conformity with statutes, therefore has duly served the Deputy Governor through the Secretary to the State Government.

“For avoidance of doubt, on no account of whatsoever this House prior to 4th of February, 2022, initiated or even intended to initiate impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor.”

He said sometime in July, 2021, the Assembly, in the discharge of its constitutional duties, officially invited the Deputy Governor under the provisions of Sections 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“The Deputy Governor, however, mischievously approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, alleging that this House is on the process of impeaching him.

“Besides, the Court in its wisdom ordered for maintenance of ‘status quo ante Bellum’ by both parties on that matter.

“This gave the Deputy Governor the right to perform all functions of a Deputy Governor in the State and not honor the invitation of this House,” he noted.

The committee chairman said the House as an institution of law and order obeyed that Court order and obtained “ex parte”, an order with specific days of life span.

He listed the allegations against the deputy governor to include abuse of office in breach of Sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c), of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Self-enrichment using public funds, including criminal diversion of state funds, conspiracy to defraud the state and approval of dubious retirements in his office.