RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Sen. Hassan Nasih, as the state new deputy governor, following his nomination by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster.
Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster.

Matawalle had in a letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe and read at Wednesday’s plenary by Speaker Nasiru Magarya, nominated Nasiha as the new deputy governor after the impeachment of Mahdi Gusau from office.

Recommended articles

Majority Leader Faruku Dosara, moved the motion for the confirmation of Nasiha and was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

The Speaker said that the appointment of the nominee was unanimously approved by the House due to his track record of service.

“Therefore, the house has approved the appointment of Nasiha as the new deputy governor of the state inline with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he said.

Nasiha currently represents Zamfara Central at the National Assembly.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group decries PDP’s silence on Buhari ‘misrule’, urges party to wake up

Group decries PDP’s silence on Buhari ‘misrule’, urges party to wake up

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

App to help Nigerians report power outage to launch soon

App to help Nigerians report power outage to launch soon

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

US agency plans to provide $33.3m to Nigeria to fight COVID-19

US agency plans to provide $33.3m to Nigeria to fight COVID-19

Lai Mohammed's faction organises prayers to save APC from collapse in Kwara

Lai Mohammed's faction organises prayers to save APC from collapse in Kwara

352 inmates currently on death row in Lagos – Correctional Service

352 inmates currently on death row in Lagos – Correctional Service

Gov Obiano, wife pay `farewell visit` to Buhari

Gov Obiano, wife pay `farewell visit` to Buhari

Constitution Review: Aisha Buhari charges into NASS proceedings

Constitution Review: Aisha Buhari charges into NASS proceedings

Trending

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)