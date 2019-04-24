The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZSIEC) has fixed April 27 for the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

Liman stated this in Kaura-Namoda while speaking at the APC delegates meeting to affirm Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi as APC Candidate for Chairman of Kaura-Namoda local council.

He said that the party had concluded all the arrangement to participate in the Saturday elections in the state.

“The state APC leadership has formed committees at the local government level to organise primaries to produce chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the local government elections in the state.

“We are meeting, here today, to confirm the nomination of Alhaji Abdullahi Isah as the APC chairmanship candidate of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and all the 11 candidates of councillorship at ward level,” he said.

He urged members of the party to exhibit the good moral conduct and behaviour during the council polls as they did during the Presidential and Governorship elections in the state.

The chairman appealed to members of the party to come out enmasse and vote for APC candidates during the elections.

He commended leadership of the party in the state, led by Gov.Abdul’aziz Yari of the party, for the support and cooperation they gave to the party and its members.