Zamfara APC holds mini delegates conference

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which held simultaneously in all the 14 local government areas of the state was flagged off in Maradun town, headquarters of Maradun Local Government Area.

Idris stated that elected delegates would take part in the party’s primaries for the state, National Assembly, governorship and presidential seats.

“The event was attended by Gov. Bello Matawalle, members of the National Working Committee of the party, INEC officials and representatives of security agencies.

“Speaking at the event, Gov. Matawalle stressed the need for peace which he noted had been responsible for the APC to grow from strength to strength in the state,’’ he stated.

He added that “Matawalle thanked the people of Zamfara for their support and prayers for the success of his administration and urged them to continue to support the APC at all levels.’’

In his address of welcome, the state’s Chairman, Tukur Danfulani expressed satisfaction and happiness at the unification of the party in the state.

He pledged to always carry all members along with fairness and justice as his guiding principles.

Earlier, Chairman and team leader of the screening committee, Alhaji Babagana Tijjani said the 103 delegates from Maradun local government were elected on consensus in line with the APC’s Constitution.

The committee was deployed to Zamfara by the party’s National Secretariat