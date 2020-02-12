The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has dismissed the claims by the faction loyal to the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, that chieftains of the party are being persecuted.

Yari's faction of the APC had on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, during a visit to the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja, raised alarm over the alleged persecution of party chieftains by the Zamfara State Government.

But in a statement issued in Abuja, the faction loyal to former Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, described claims made by former Governor Yari's camp as false.

"While we agreed that all political parties should be allowed to function without any hindrance, harassment and intimidation as guaranteed by the Constitution, the creation of a parallel Government by some disgruntled politicians, abusing and casting aspersions on our respected judicial officers and the judgement of the Supreme Court should not be supported by any democrat," chairman of the party, Surajo Garba Maikatako said.

"There is time for everything, this is time for governance and not politicking. Politics is over but the monthly meeting of Yari's drowning faction with the sole aim of distracting the state government from governance to politics, making unguarded utterances that threatens the fragile peace achieved in the state, calling on people to revolt against the government, is counter productive and causing more harm than good, it must be discouraged by all."

The party also urged Oshiomhole to ignore what they tagged as, "Yari's crocodile tears"

The party urged the National Reconciliation Committee of the party under the able leadership of Bisi Akande to ignore Yari's claims saying that APC remain divided in Zamfara.

It also called for the conduct of fresh congresses across the state as a panacea for peace in the party.

"To put the record straight, Yari should be reminded that he was the one that took APC & INEC to court after conducting his useless primary elections, asking the court to compel APC to forward the names of his handpicked candidates to INEC and compel INEC to accept his fabricated list of candidates. That was the genesis of our party problem.

"What our leader (Sen Marafa) did, was to just join in the suit filed by you (Yari) as an interested party to defend his rights as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

"Equally untrue is the assertion that APC in Zamfara is now one under one leadership and can win elections in the state anytime. This is far from the truth!

"The fact is, APC remain divided. Our faction is back to court, challenging the outcome of the party congresses conducted in 2018 and Yari's faction can not win election in Zamfara state today," he added.