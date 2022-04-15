YPP urges FG to tackle insecurity ahead 2023 general elections

Amakiri said that the incessant killings and abduction of citizens may mar preparations for the 2023 general elections and destabilize both electorates and the electoral umpires.

“With the spate of insecurities, the 2023 elections may not yield the expected outcome.

“The President must act to curb the senseless killings across the country and end abductions of citizens.

“If this is not done, then we should not expect an election.

“If the bandits keep killing and kidnapping people, who would be there to vote? How many people would any political party or any politician govern?

“Because there must be people for there to be a country and a president, there must also be a constituency before there can be any parliamentary representatives,” he said.

Amakiri said only a country void of insecurities could boast of growth and development and further enjoy citizens’ loyalty and patriotism.

He urged young men and woman in the country to participate in all electoral processes, by joining political parties and becoming active members who contribute meaningfully to nation building.

According to him, the business of nation building is a multi-stakeholders’ obligation for everyone regardless of age and status. All hands must be on deck ahead of 2023.

He urged journalists and media organizations to mainstream their reports on progressive politicians and not retrogressive politicians.

Amakiri said media reportage should distinguish between statesmen with workable governing blueprints who are ready to jettison the parochial system and set a precedent, and those with selfish agenda.

He urged political aspirants at all levels across party lines to provide workable and accessible manifesto for public consumption.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify its efforts to sensitize the public on the ongoing voter registration exercises.