YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Young Progressives Party [YPP]
Young Progressives Party [YPP]

Martins Egbeola, YPP National Publicity Secretary said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“The news of the YPP collapsing its structures into the APC is not only false but a figment of the imagination of some group of individuals who lack the basic understanding of institutional protocols having been used to impunity.

“While the movement of politicians from one political party to another is well within their fundamental rights, it’s however insensitive, cruel and wicked to misinform the public in desperate pursuit of vain political glory.

“Even though the YPP since registration has been consistent in ensuring the highest level of transparency, fidelity and commitment in our attempt to build an ideologically driven political party.

“It is quite unfortunate that some individuals who have been given opportunities on our platform have failed to reciprocate these virtues thereby making the urgent review of the process of leadership recruitment in our great party inevitable,” he said.

Egbeola said that some YPP members like Sen. Bassey Albert actually left for the APC but still had its structures intact in the state.

He said that the Akwa-Ibom chapter of YPP was over six years old with potent structures across all the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

