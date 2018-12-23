A group known as the 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring have promised to deliver over 18 million votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to Vanguard, the group said it will mobilise its members across nine states in Nigeria to meet the target because of Atiku’s commitment to restructuring Nigeria.

It also called on Nigerians to vote massively for the PDP presidential candidate.

The group, in a statement signed by its leader, Izon Ebi said “We want to assure the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that 18,077,427 votes are already intact waiting.

“We urge all Nigerians to cast their votes for the PDP and be more determined to defend their votes for Atiku Abubakar, who has promised us not only security of life and property, but to restructure the country in his first 100 days in office.

"We are using this opportunity to inform all our members to dust their permanent votes card PVC, to vote out this APC government that has failed in all ramifications. We are also using this medium to inform all our members to be very ready and organize themselves peacefully, steadfast and more importantly be very ready to defend their votes with the last drop of their blood.

“We cannot continue in this type of insecurity, hunger, excruciating hardship and killings all over Nigeria as if we are at war. We, therefore, urge all Nigerians to join hands with us and vote out the APC government that has failed because the killings do not respect old, young, rich, poor or political parties.”

The statement also condemned the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, saying “We are giving Mr President and the security agents seven days to bring the killers of Alex Badeh to book to assuage us and exonerate themselves of any complicity.

“If a former Chief of Defense Staff could be assassinated in such a shameful manner like a common criminal in our capital, Abuja, what then is the fate of ordinary Nigerians,”

Alex Badeh was reportedly killed recently by unknown gunmen on his way back from his farm.