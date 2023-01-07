ADVERTISEMENT
Endorsing Obi was a big blunder - Lamido tells Obasanjo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, on Friday said Peter Obi’s endorsement, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was “a big mistake.”

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.
Obasanjo is my boss, I believe in him, but he is also a human being, he can make mistakes. So he made a mistake.

“It’s a big mistake for him to endorse a candidate outside his own party which gave him the relevance, the importance, the image globally to become what he is.

“You don’t do that because of the younger generation.

“Whatever he said, whether power rotation or power shift, whatever it is, people are being a little bit dishonest,” Lamido said.

The former governor said that people failed to understand that when a party honoured them, dignified, and made them who they were, they were expected to respect that party.

“So to me, Obasanjo or anybody else, he (Obasanjo), was talking because he was former Nigeria’s President, if he wasn’t, will he talk like this? Whatever he is saying now is because he is a Nigerian former President from PDP.

“So PDP invented and dignified him. So a leader is supposed to be inspiring, motivating and should be able to charter a new course for Nigeria so that his disciples will be able to carry on with that,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
