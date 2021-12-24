You're 'exceptionally a patriotic Nigerian', PDP tells Gov Makinde at 54

PDP described Makinde as a highly-organised leader, down-to-earth administrator, very intelligent and resourceful technocrat, tactical politician and grassroots mobiliser with extraordinary capacity for leadership.

The party said that Makinde “fondly called GSM”, embodies the virtues of Christmas as a harbinger of peace and hope.

“Makinde is the beloved of the people; a very humble and caring personality, who maintains his bond with the lowly despite his towering attainments.

“His commitment and drive to deliver are shown in the array of landmark human capital and infrastructural development projects in critical sectors, including power generation, agriculture, healthcare, education, road infrastructure, industrialization, water resources among other legacy milestones achieved within a space of two and half years in office.

“Gov. Makinde’s giant stride in the Oyo state Independent Power Project as well as the newly launched massive investment in agriculture and agribusiness stand him out as a leader with passion for enduring development,” PDP said.

The party said that Makinde as a broad-minded democrat and loyal party man, has continued to make sacrifices for the stability, growth and electoral success of the PDP.

It added that Makinde’s role towards the success of the Oct. 31 PDP national convention further reinforces his organisational ability and commitment towards the party’s quest to rescue and rebuild the nation.