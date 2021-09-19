‘You’re confused and disoriented,’ PDP blasts Ebonyi Gov Umahi over zoning comment

The opposition party said this in its reaction to a statement credited to the governor, that the body language of the PDP showed the party is not willing to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the south.

Recently, the Southern Governors’ Forum resolved that the 2023 presidency must be zoned to their region.

The governors also threatened to oppose any political party that presents a northerner for president in the upcoming general election.

However, in a reaction to Umahi’s comment about its position on zoning, the PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the governor has become ‘confused and disoriented’ since he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

Pulse Nigeria

The party also said following Umahi’s defection to the APC, he has become “politically floating” and seeking to use an “unwarranted attack” on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to actualise his desperation for public relevance.

“Governor Umahi is expected to take his stampeding agenda on zoning to his APC but he would not do so because he knows that Nigerians will vote out the APC and usher in the PDP in 2023 so as to bring an end to a life of misery, economic hardship, mass killings, terrorism and divisiveness brought to our nation by the APC.

“The PDP finds it very pathetic that, having mortgaged his conscience, over his self-confessed love for the oppressive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umahi is manifestly accommodating the daily incidences of killings, wanton destruction of property, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism going on in Ebonyi state and the nation at large under the APC.

“The PDP charges Governor Umahi to show his claimed commitment to the South-east by jettisoning his personal ambition and summoning the courage to call out President Buhari for his divisiveness, injustice, incompetence, treasury looting and insecurity that have become the hallmark of his failed administration,” the party said.

Governor Umahi dumped the PDP for the ruling APC in November 2020.