Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus on the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians till the expiration of its tenure on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Governor Ortom said this while reaching to the attack on the family house of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Kwara State.

In a statement by his spokesman, Terver Akase, the Governor described the attack as shameful, barbaric and capable of heightening tension in Kwara State and the country at large.

"He says the use of thugs backed by police to intimidate and silence political opponents must be condemned by all Nigerians as the country prepares for this year's elections," Governor Ortom to have said.

"The Governor stresses that the All Progressives Congress, APC administration ought not to focus only on the coming elections but remember that their tenure runs till May 29, 2019, within which time they are responsible for the security of lives and property of every Nigerian."

Ortom urged security operatives to show sincerity in their hunt for those suspected to be responsible for the attack on the Senate President's house, "even if they are supporters of the ruling APC."

Governor Ortom cautioned youths not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians to assault opponents.

The Benue State Governor also sympathised with Senator Saraki as well as victims of the attack.