The Labour Party candidate made the promise on Monday, January 23, 2023, while addressing voters in Katsina state, the home state of President Muhammadu Bihari.

Obi while appealing to the residents of the state to vote for him, he told them that they are being deceived by the government they are fighting for.

He said his administration would build a new Nigeria and eliminate insecurity, bad governance, and poverty.

He also promised to boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

“Ours is to fight poverty, and we can’t fight poverty without security and opening the borders, we will make sure we bring you out of poverty.

“There is insecurity in Katsina and Nigeria, we will fight the insecurity, and poverty and make sure people stop suffering.

“I know you always have government, but you will agree with me that you are always being deceived, especially by the people you have been fighting for. Now we are coming, and I’m begging you to go out and vote for us and you see a new Nigeria,” Obi said.