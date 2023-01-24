ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Your government is deceiving you — Obi tells Katsina voters

Bayo Wahab

Obi promised to boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi while addressing Katsina electorate on Monday, January 23, 2023 (Daily Trust)
Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi while addressing Katsina electorate on Monday, January 23, 2023 (Daily Trust)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Labour Party candidate made the promise on Monday, January 23, 2023, while addressing voters in Katsina state, the home state of President Muhammadu Bihari.

Obi while appealing to the residents of the state to vote for him, he told them that they are being deceived by the government they are fighting for.

He said his administration would build a new Nigeria and eliminate insecurity, bad governance, and poverty.

He also promised to boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

“Ours is to fight poverty, and we can’t fight poverty without security and opening the borders, we will make sure we bring you out of poverty.

“There is insecurity in Katsina and Nigeria, we will fight the insecurity, and poverty and make sure people stop suffering.

“I know you always have government, but you will agree with me that you are always being deceived, especially by the people you have been fighting for. Now we are coming, and I’m begging you to go out and vote for us and you see a new Nigeria,” Obi said.

He also promised that he and his running mate Datti Baba Ahmed would priortise security and reopen the border for economic prosperity.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your government is deceiving you — Obi tells Katsina voters

Your government is deceiving you — Obi tells Katsina voters

Buhari commissions Lekki Deep Seaport, Rice Mill in Lagos

Buhari commissions Lekki Deep Seaport, Rice Mill in Lagos

How Obi, Tinubu will lose 2023 election to Atiku according to Dele Momodu

How Obi, Tinubu will lose 2023 election to Atiku according to Dele Momodu

Buhari leads APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi

Buhari leads APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi

RCCG Assistant General Overseer dies at 90

RCCG Assistant General Overseer dies at 90

Buhari leaves APC rally in Bauchi after light and sound system developed fault

Buhari leaves APC rally in Bauchi after light and sound system developed fault

Buhari to attend Dakar International Conference on Agriculture

Buhari to attend Dakar International Conference on Agriculture

Bauchi stands still as Buhari, Tinubu flag off campaign

Bauchi stands still as Buhari, Tinubu flag off campaign

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki