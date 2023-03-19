ADVERTISEMENT
'You defeated those children’ – Keyamo felicitates Desmond Elliot

Ima Elijah

How Desmond reportedly defeated the youthful Olumide Oworu of the Labor Party.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated Desmond Elliot for winning Surulere 1 constituency seat.

Desmond reportedly defeated the youthful Olumide Oworu of the Labor Party.

Olumide Oworu
Olumide Oworu Pulse Nigeria

The 28-year-old Oworu was seeking to unseat the incumbent representative, Elliot, with massive support from the Obidient movement.

Plot Twist: However, Oworu was not on ballot in the just concluded state assembly election that held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Checks by Pulse on the official declaration of result sheet for the constituency showed Adebayo Bode and not Olumide Oworu was candidate of the party.

What Keyamo said: Reacting a video of Elliot by Punch, Keyamo tweeted, “Congratulations, Desmond Elliot. You prevailed over ‘these children’ at last.”

Recall: Lagos lawmaker representing the Surulere I constituency at the State legislature was dragged on social media after referring to Nigerian youths who reacted to the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as children. He had pushed for the regulation of social media after the protest.

However, in a swift response, Elliot had in October 2020 issued a statement in which he apologised to those whose toes he stepped on with his comments.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

