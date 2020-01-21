Salvador, a former state PDP Chairman, made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

He described the recent statement made by Mr Adedeji Doherty, the state PDP Chairman, that the party would dislodge the APC in 2023 as a pipe dream.

Salvador, who joined the APC in 2018, said the opposition party had been greatly depleted, saying the party had no structure to defeat the APC.

“You don’t expect him (Doherty) to tell you that PDP will lose, even if you belong to FF or F9 party, you will say you will win the world.

“This is because you can’t have a political party without certain ambition, aspiration, determination and goal.

”The PDP chairman has to wish himself and the party well. It is his wish; PDP winning Lagos is wishful thinking.

“The success of any political party is its structure. Where is the structure in PDP now? none.

“Everyone has left the party, from the likes of Yomi Finnih, Obanikoro, Demola Seriki and myself, everybody has left. So, I am waiting to see where they will have the people to win,’’ he said.

Salvador said he left the PDP owing to irreconcilable differences with some elders of the party, whom he said, were not for its progress.

The APC chieftain added that he had no regrets dumping the PDP for the ruling party as he felt at home in APC.

On his contributions to his new party, Salvador said he had helped increase the number of APC members by moving thousands of his followers from PDP to the ruling party.

He said most of his followers under the group he called `Conscience Forum’ defected with him while others joined the APC later.

The former PDP chairman added that the movement further depleted the opposition party in the state.

Salvador said that he had also served in several committees since joining APC, saying he was among those saddled with screening House of Assembly aspirants before the party’s primaries in 2019.

He said the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had fared well in the last nine months.

The APC chieftain called on residents to continue to give the present administration the right support to deliver more dividends of democracy.

Salvador said his annual Ramadan Lecture/Zakat was to impact on the lives of people around him and help them grow spiritually.

He called on Nigerians to always give to the poor and those in need around them.