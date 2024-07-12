You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

The group said the junior El-Rufai and his co-travellers can't stop Northerners from re-electing the President.

Trouble started when Bashir took to his X account on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, taking an indirect shot at Tinubu and his father's successor, Governor Uba Sani.

He told anyone who cared to listen that an unexpected result could occur in the 2027 general elections without repercussions.

"Nobody is too big to be elected out of office by the people. It will happen & wallahi nothing will happen. So forget all these intimidations flying up and down. Let us be patient.

"Even the IMF & World Bank no go save una that time. Political strategist una. That one na for Lagos," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Bashir sparked reactions

However, his post sparked controversy on social media as many supporters of the President took shots at him.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, APFGG condemned the former Governor's son's prediction and challenged his father to run against Tinubu in 2027.

Signed by Malam Ibrahim Musa Bichi, the group's Chairman, the statement also claimed that Bashir was projecting the voice of his father, who was accused of ₦423 billion state funds.

“Those who understand politics know that Tinubu has built a political structure over the years that is helping him to move Nigeria forward in the right direction. And we don’t see reasons to fight an administration that is determined to make the country a better place.”

“We want the likes of Bashir to know that the real voters within the North will support Tinubu because they are fully aware of the President’s efforts via his Renewed Hope Agenda to tackle the challenges of insecurity and economic hardship caused by previous administrations.”

The group dared El-Rufai to contest the presidential election in 2027.

