ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You can't buy me even with $100m - Imo LP candidate tells Uzodimma

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party candidate dismissed the notion that he's in the Imo governorship race as a forerunner for Governor Uzodimma.

You can't buy me even with $100m - Imo LP candidate tells Uzodimma
You can't buy me even with $100m - Imo LP candidate tells Uzodimma

Recommended articles

While speaking in an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, October 20, 2023, Achonu maintained that he remains the candidate to beat in the November 11 contest.

This is coming following speculations in some quarters that the Labour Party candidate is a forerunner for Uzodimma and would soon be bought off.

Commenting on this, Achonu shrugged off the notion, insisting that the incumbent won't be able to buy him over, not even with $100m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Imo State already know the truth. They are following me. How can I be a placeholder for Hope Uzodimma? Give me $1 million? That’s not possible,”

“I have been around in this country. I am very well known. I can say that for myself. So, I have a reputation in this country. I am a man of integrity. Hope Uzodimma can’t buy me even with $100 million. It is not possible. Nobody can buy me. Money can’t buy me,” the Labour Party candidate said.

Achonu revealed that he was not initially motivated to join the Imo governorship race but was forced to cave into the demands of his supporters who didn't want him to retire yet from politics in order to change things for the better in the state.

“So, they said if I abandon them, they would not have any place to go. That’s why I really went into that race. I didn’t want to run for governor,” Senator Achonu added.

The former lawmaker lamented the bottlenecks of doing business in the southeast while saying that the quest to rewrite history pushed him into the governorship contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Igbos have been chased out of Igbo land. It is like an occupied territory. So, every half a kilometre, you see a Police checkpoint, you see a Customs checkpoint. So, people cannot trade freely,” he added.

“So, I now started something called Akwu Ruo Ulo [Let the wealth reach home] asking Igbos to come home and invest in spite of all the obstacles placed on their path that eventually good leadership will emerge and we would dismantle those obstacles. So, that’s why I now came,” the LP candidate added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can't buy me even with $100m - Imo LP candidate tells Uzodimma

You can't buy me even with $100m - Imo LP candidate tells Uzodimma

Katsina gov says Nigerians should be allowed to buy AK-47, RPG for protection

Katsina gov says Nigerians should be allowed to buy AK-47, RPG for protection

Imam: Tinubu's appointments clearly show he's not in charge, ex-lawmaker

Imam: Tinubu's appointments clearly show he's not in charge, ex-lawmaker

Military neutralises 37 terrorists, arrests 124 in 1 week

Military neutralises 37 terrorists, arrests 124 in 1 week

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

Troops arrest 8 cultists in Bayelsa, rescue kidnap victim in Edo – Army

Troops arrest 8 cultists in Bayelsa, rescue kidnap victim in Edo – Army

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike [Punch]

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

G-5 governors storm Aso Rock [Twitter:@Tosquo]

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state [Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu