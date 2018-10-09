Pulse.ng logo
You are not wanted in our party - APC tells Fayose

APC to Fayose You are not wanted in our party

Chief Paul Omotoso, Chairman of the APC in Ekiti state, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

  Published: , Refreshed:
You are not wanted in our party - APC tells Fayose play

Ayo Fayose

(Punch)

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has advised outgoing Governor Ayo Fayos to look elsewhere for political sanctuary, should he jump out of the PDP.

“Fayose should not think of moving from PDP to APC until he clears himself of several criminal cases hanging on his neck,” Omotoso stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Omotoso was reacting to reports quoting Fayose as threatening to leave the PDP.

Fayose had threatened to leave the PDP in protest over the outcome of the party’s primary election which gave former Vice President Atiku Abubakar the PDP presidential ticket over Fayose’s choice, Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor.

Tambuwal came second with 693 votes, conceding the ticket to Abubakar, who scored 1,532 votes at the National Convention held on Saturday in Port Harcourt. 12 aspirants battled for the ticket.

Omotoso, in his reaction to Fayose’s outburst, advised him to conclude his court cases before contemplating to join APC.

“We want to tell the world that the APC will not provide sanctuary for criminal suspects, political prostitutes and lepers.

“We will never admit such character to this party and we advise Fayose to play his `politics of destruction’ somewhere else.

“Fayose’s prosecution on the alleged poultry project fraud resumes on November 4, 2018.

“Fayose cannot turn Ekiti APC to a haven and sanctuary for criminal suspects. He should forget any plan to smear Ekiti APC with criminal records

“APC is a political party bounded by common ideals of integrity, openness, discipline and commitment to common goals of progressive governance; Fayose does not possess or believe in these attributes as can be seen from his style of politics and governance

“Fayose, over the years, abused, disrespected and openly denigrated President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of our party who is also the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Fayose is coming to destroy our party and ensure President Buhari does not get a second term in 2019. We won’t allow Fayose’s evil plan to materialise”, he said.

Omotoso warned all ward chairmen, where Fayose lives and runs his businesses, against accepting him into the party.

“Our party is not a sanctuary for criminal suspects, political lepers and serial destroyers of the parties they once belonged to.

“No ward chairman should open talks with Fayose until such ward chairman clears with the party leadership at the state level,” he stated

Efforts to obtain Fayose’s reaction to the APC’s stance proved abortive as his lines could not be reached while his aides refused to respond to the APC statement.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

