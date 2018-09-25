Pulse.ng logo
Yobe APC investigates alleged vote-buying ahead of primaries

2019 Elections Yobe APC investigates alleged vote-buying (N300,000 per delegate) ahead of primaries

The APC Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Chilariye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Damaturu that the aspirant was alleged to have given N300, 000 to each delegate ahead of the primaries.

APC re-schedules presidential primaries to Sept. 28 play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, says it is investigating allegation of vote-buying by a governorship aspirant ahead of the party’s primaries.

The APC Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Chilariye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Damaturu that the aspirant was alleged to have given N300, 000 to each delegate ahead of the primaries.

“Yes, we have also learnt of the allegation that an aspirant was giving delegates money with the intent to buy their votes during the party primary.

I have commissioned some officials to investigate the allegation and, if this is proved against any of the aspirants, the law will take its full course against the aspirant and the delegates involved,” he said.

NAN gathered that those who allegedly collected the money were made to swore to an oath, with a promise of additional N1 million.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders have also called for full scale investigation.

Alhaji Usman Haruna, a chieftain of the APC in Damaturu, said “this inglorious act calls for outright dismissal of any aspirant and delegates involved in vote-buying.”

Also, Alhaji Umar Kukuri, the state Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) described the alleged action as a threat to democracy.

This needs to be fully investigated and the culprits sanctioned accordingly,” the IPAC chairman said. 

