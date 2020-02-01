Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has tackled the state governor, Bello Matawalle over his pension benefits as an ex-governor.

In November 2019, Yari wrote to his successor demanding N10 million monthly as upkeep allowance. In the letter, the ex-governor said the allowance was only paid twice since he left the office in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Matawalle recently accused Yari of paying himself N360m from the state pension funds shortly before he left office in 2019.

However, while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, January 31, 2020, Yari said Matawalle could not stop the pension policy that confers the rights to benefits on him.

Gov.Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1

He said, “About the pension policy, government cannot change this policy for now but I promised I won’t say anything for now.

“I don’t want to comment on what is happening in Zamfara State but a time will come when everything will be put on the table. For now, we will allow him (the governor) so that he will not say we are distracting him from governance.”

Yari went on to address the issue of insecurity in Zamfara state.

He said, “As a one-time Chief Security Officer of the state, I know what the issue of security entails. I know the predicament of the security and that of state when it comes to the issue of security.

“So, I don’t know whether to continue to change security chiefs will be the solution or getting the right equipment for them or facilities to deal with situation”

The former Governor, who went to Abuja to felicitate with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on the Supreme Court judgment, said it was a double standard for the Peoples Democratic Party to hail the Supreme Court on Zamfara and criticise the justices on Imo.

He said, “We have come to visit the party’s National Chairman on the issue of Supreme Court after the judgment and also intimidation by the opposition PDP who are making noise about the issue.”

“If the PDP makes noise on issue of Imo what about Zamfara, what are we going to say, did we make any protest? We did not come out to the streets to protest after Nigerians said the judgment of Zamfara was a miscarriage of justice.”