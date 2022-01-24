RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yakasai wants southern presidency, says it’s unjust for north to retain power in 2023

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Yakasai says the north’s agenda to rule Nigeria after President Buhari will be an injustice to the south.

Tanko Yakasai wants power to shift to the south in 2023. (TheCable)
Tanko Yakasai wants power to shift to the south in 2023. (TheCable)

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has rejected the idea that the north should retain power after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Recommended articles

Yakassai, who recently declared his support for Bola Tinubu’s presidency said power has to shift to the south because northern leaders have not done much since they've been ruling the country.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the current governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal are some of the northern politicians that are reportedly eyeing the presidency in 2023.

But Yakasai in an interview with Daily Trust said the north’s agenda to rule Nigeria after President Buhari will be an injustice to the south.

He said, “How can it be that it is always we the Northerners that will rule? There is no justice in this matter, we rule, they (South) rule that is justice.

“Even though we didn’t do much in all the years that the Northerners ruled, what will we say to the people? What will we show to the citizens of Nigeria that they benefited or will benefit in order for them to give us their votes?

“In these six to seven years, what have we done? What achievement have we accomplished that helped in the development of the country, its economy or any other development that helps the people? What major achievement do we have that we can use in order to call upon all other Nigerians to give us their votes?

“Because of that, my opinion is, when Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is over, the North should stop. He (Buhari) is finishing his eight-year tenure, and how can another Northerner contest and also go for another eight years, since each term is four years and it’s allowed to run twice? Honestly, this is not justice.”

Yakasai further said his interest in politics from the beginning had always been about justice.

He said the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the most qualified candidate among the aspirants from the South.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yakasai wants southern presidency, says it’s unjust for north to retain power in 2023

Yakasai wants southern presidency, says it’s unjust for north to retain power in 2023

Zamfara govt rescues 2,155 victims from bandits in 4 months

Zamfara govt rescues 2,155 victims from bandits in 4 months

Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman

Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman

2023: Zoning is a sensitive issue, Ozigbo tells Atiku campaign team

2023: Zoning is a sensitive issue, Ozigbo tells Atiku campaign team

Bello calls for calm as youths burn police station over motorcyclist's killing

Bello calls for calm as youths burn police station over motorcyclist's killing

Why late Soun bagged 2 national honours – Osinbajo

Why late Soun bagged 2 national honours – Osinbajo

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

‘Call me by my name’, Soludo rejects 'His Excellency' title

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader