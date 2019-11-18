Having polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat his major opponent, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 189,704 votes, Yahaya Bello has, on Monday, November 18, 2019, been announced as the winner of the just concluded Kogi governorship election.
The election, which was held on Saturday, November 16, saw Bello who was first elected as the state governor in 2015, after he was chosen on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a replacement of the late Abubakar Audu who originally won the election but died before the result was declared, triumphed over 20 other candidates.
While the incumbent Kogi governor won 12 local government councils, Wada won nine local government councils.
Here are the election results as declared by INEC:
Ogori Magongo
APC - 3,679
PDP - 2,145
Ijumu
APC - 11,425
PDP - 7,587
Omala
APC - 8,473
PDP - 14,403
Adavi
APC - 64,657
PDP - 366
Igalamela/Odolu
APC - 8,075
PDP - 11,195
Okene
APC - 112,764
PDP - 139
Kabba-Bunu
APC - 15,364
PDP - 8,084
Kogi/Koton-Karfe
APC - 14,097
PDP - 9,404
Yagba East
APC - 6,735
PDP - 7,546
Okehi
APC - 36,954
PDP - 478
Mopamoro
APC - 4,953
PDP - 3,581
Idah
APC - 4,602
PDP - 13,962
Ajaokuta
APC - 17,952
PDP - 5,565
Olamaboro
APC - 16,876
PDP - 8,155
Yagba West
APC - 7,868
PDP - 8,860
Ankpa
PDP - 28,108
APC - 11,268
Ofu
APC - 11006
PDP - 12,264
Bassa
APC - 8386,
PDP - 9724
Ibaji
APC - 12,682
PDP - 10,504
Dekina
APC - 8,948
PDP - 16,575
Lokoja
APC - 19, 457
PDP - 11, 059