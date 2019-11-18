Having polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat his major opponent, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 189,704 votes, Yahaya Bello has, on Monday, November 18, 2019, been announced as the winner of the just concluded Kogi governorship election.

The election, which was held on Saturday, November 16, saw Bello who was first elected as the state governor in 2015, after he was chosen on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a replacement of the late Abubakar Audu who originally won the election but died before the result was declared, triumphed over 20 other candidates.

While the incumbent Kogi governor won 12 local government councils, Wada won nine local government councils.

Here are the election results as declared by INEC:

Ogori Magongo

APC - 3,679

PDP - 2,145

Ijumu

APC - 11,425

PDP - 7,587

Omala

APC - 8,473

PDP - 14,403

Adavi

APC - 64,657

PDP - 366

Igalamela/Odolu

APC - 8,075

PDP - 11,195

Okene

APC - 112,764

PDP - 139

Kabba-Bunu

APC - 15,364

PDP - 8,084

Kogi/Koton-Karfe

APC - 14,097

PDP - 9,404

Yagba East

APC - 6,735

PDP - 7,546

Okehi

APC - 36,954

PDP - 478

Mopamoro

APC - 4,953

PDP - 3,581

Idah

APC - 4,602

PDP - 13,962

Ajaokuta

APC - 17,952

PDP - 5,565

Olamaboro

APC - 16,876

PDP - 8,155

Yagba West

APC - 7,868

PDP - 8,860

Ankpa

PDP - 28,108

APC - 11,268

Ofu

APC - 11006

PDP - 12,264

Bassa

APC - 8386,

PDP - 9724

Ibaji

APC - 12,682

PDP - 10,504

Dekina

APC - 8,948

PDP - 16,575

Lokoja

APC - 19, 457

PDP - 11, 059