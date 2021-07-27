Presidential hopeful Governor Yahaya Bello wants Nigerian youths to take over in 2023

Bello made the call on Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, at a conference, themed 'Youths Own The Power', organised by a group known as Afenifere for Collective Transformation (ACT).

Bello, who spoke through the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs Folasade Ayoade, urged the youths to be more organised for a united front ahead of 2023 polls.

According to him, youths have generally demonstrated nonchalant attitude toward assuming the nation's headship and advised them to be courageous and be ready to wrestle power from the older generation.

Bello also urged the youth to shun passivity and numbness concerning sensitive leadership positions in the country.

"Nigerian youths have for long been indifferent and have not shown serious and strong determination to take over the presidency and have continued to abandon it to the elders who have turned the position to exclusive right.

"Our elders have continued to be at ease during the presidential polls because the youths seemed to have ceded the position to them," he said.

The Director-General of ACT, Tolu Ajayi, in his remarks, described Bello as 'a detribalised Nigerian youth who could be trusted with powers'.