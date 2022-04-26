Yahaya Bello to pick his presidential forms on Wednesday after paying N100m

The governor was said to have paid for the N100m forms on Tuesday morning.

This was announced in a statement by Director, Media and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo.

Recall that the Kogi governor declared his presidential ambition at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The statement reads; “With the payment for the forms, Governor Bello’s teeming supporters should rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race. We are highly encouraged by the number of APC Governors, leaders and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of our principal. We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own and his priorities have always been Nigeria.

“Though the race officially begins now, it is on record that Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the forms.

“We urge delegates and indeed all Nigerians to shun divisive narratives in the interest of the nation and choose the best of the lot. We have no doubt that our tested and trusted National Working Committee members will put the interest of the party and that of Nigeria first in their activities around the process that will throw up the next flag bearer of the APC.”