Yahaya Bello says he’s not afraid of any APC presidential aspirant

The governor said his presidency would restore hope and unite Nigerians.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says he is not afraid of other aspirants contesting the party’s presidential ticket with him.

Bello was reported to have said this in an interview with newsmen at the APC National Secretariat shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The governor said his presidency would restore hope and unite Nigerians.

He said, “In a democracy, anybody can support anyone but I am assuring you that our great party, the APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules, and regulations and I know surely that all of these are in my favour and I am not in any way scared of the pedigree of anyone whatsoever.

“I am confident that I am in the majority, I have the women, I have the youths, I have the people living with disabilities and they are all behind me. I have leaders, I have followers and above all, I have God almighty.”

“Yahaya Bello is coming on the table to restore hope to the entire Nigerians and the black race in Africa as a continent and the entire black people across the world.

“That is the hope we are bringing on board to unite, to secure, and to put our country and its people on the path of progress and prosperity.”

The governor had earlier in April said he was not afraid of key actors jostling for the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC.

Bello said that he was confident of being the flag bearer of the party, stressing that he had over 16 million Nigerians, who had obtained their PVCs registered in Yahaya Bello support groups with a view to having him elected.

