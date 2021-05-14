Yahaya Bello says all Nigerians want him to run for president in 2023

Bello said this when he featured on Channels TV programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Friday, May 14, 2021.

He said Nigerians desire a candidate who will unite the country, adding that he had the necessary qualities to perform excellently as president.

The governor, however, urged everyone asking him to join the 2023 presidential race to be patient.

Bello said, “The youths and women and all Nigerians, including very objective elites, are asking me to run for president in 2023. And I believe that it is high time that we looked into capacity — who can do the job? who is going to unify this country? And I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country.

“My answer will be affirmative in a [short] time from now. I want to urge each and everyone of us that are asking me to come and run to be patient.

“It is still a work in progress and by the grace of God, I am not going to disappoint you when the time comes for me to give a response to that.”

This is coming three months after Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) called on the governor to run for the office of the president in 2023.