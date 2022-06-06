Yahaya Bello rejects consensus as Northern governors insist on southern candidate

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu had earlier announced Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate.

Adamu made the announcement at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Monday, June 6, 2022, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a consensus candidate ahead of the party convention.

But APC governors in the north have protested against the development insisting that the party’s presidential ticket should be zoned to the southern region.

The governors were said to have stood their ground during their meeting with the president on Monday.

The governors also reportedly demanded that aspirants from the northern region should withdraw from the presidential race.

It would be recalled that last week after some APC governors asked their colleagues with a presidential ambition to withdraw from the presidential race for power to shift to the south, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State stepped down.

But Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State refused to withdraw from the race.

Following their meeting with Buhari, the governors in a communique said, “After a careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in the office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.”

Speaking after the meeting, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State claimed that the communiqué from the meeting got leaked to the public before they officially informed the President of their resolution.

However, it is reported that Governor Bello of Kogi stormed out of the governor’s meeting with Buhari when his colleagues asked him to step down like governor Badaru.

Confirming this, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said Bello excused himself from the meeting with the President because he rejected the resolution made by the governors.