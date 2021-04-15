RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yahaya Bello for the 3rd time insists more PDP governors will join APC soon

This is the third time in 10 months that the governor would announce that PDP governors are planning to defect to APC.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State insists more PDP governors will join APC soon. (Punch)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has doubled down on his claim that more governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor first made the claim while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today in June 2020.

On the programme, Bello boasted that 10 PDP governors were set to join the ruling party.

Five months after, the governor announced that many governors of the opposition party were planning to join the APC, adding that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State might be the last to dump the PDP.

Again on Thursday, April 15, 2021, while addressing reporters in Abuja, Bello insisted that governors in the opposition party will soon dump their party because they know that things were happening in the APC.

He said this amidst speculation that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state was perfecting plans to dump PDP for the APC.

Bello said, “I have a committee that is called Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities, mobilising them to join our party.

As much as we are mobilising youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilizing members of other political parties, including governors.

“Remember, there are others that youthful and those that are youthful in hearts so we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers.

“I told you that it is only one last governor who will be the last one to join our party and you can see that everybody is coming into the party because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward.

“That is why you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison.”

